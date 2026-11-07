Three Dead, Four Hurt as SLTB Bus Collides with Van in Warakapola

A tragic road accident in Warakapola has claimed three lives and left four others injured after a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus and a van collided on Wednesday.

Fatal Crash on Warakapola Roads

The collision, involving an SLTB passenger bus and a van, occurred in the Warakapola area, sending shockwaves through the local community. Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Three individuals were confirmed dead as a result of the crash, while four others sustained injuries of varying severity. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

Road Safety Concerns Resurface

The incident has once again brought road safety on Sri Lanka's highways and regional roads into sharp focus. Accidents involving public transport vehicles have been a persistent concern across the island, with overcrowding, speeding, and poor road conditions frequently cited as contributing factors.

Sri Lankan authorities have repeatedly called for greater discipline among drivers and improved enforcement of traffic regulations in a bid to reduce the number of fatalities on the country's roads.

Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the precise cause of the accident are expected to be released by police following the completion of their initial inquiries.