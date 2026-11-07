Sri Lanka Looks to Overhaul State Vehicle Fleet After Staggering Rs. 25 Billion Repair Burden

Government Eyes Fleet Replacement After Massive Maintenance Costs

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has revealed that the government is making plans to replace its ageing fleet of state vehicles, following an eye-watering expenditure of nearly Rs. 25 billion spent on maintaining and repairing the existing stock.

The announcement has drawn significant public attention at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate a challenging economic recovery, with citizens and watchdog groups closely scrutinising how public funds are being directed.

A Costly Fleet in Desperate Need of Renewal

The sheer scale of the repair bill — nearly Rs. 25 billion — has underscored the urgent need to address the state of government-owned vehicles, many of which are considered well past their serviceable lifespan. Officials argue that continuing to pour public money into maintaining outdated vehicles is no longer a financially sound or sustainable approach.

President Dissanayake indicated that replacing the fleet outright would ultimately prove more cost-effective than continuing the cycle of costly repairs on vehicles that are well past their prime.

Wider Implications for Public Spending

The proposed overhaul raises broader questions around procurement, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. Among the key concerns that will need to be addressed are:

The total number of state vehicles earmarked for replacement

The projected cost of procuring a new fleet

The process by which replacement vehicles will be sourced and acquired

How the government intends to dispose of the existing ageing vehicles

With Sri Lanka still working through the terms of its economic recovery programme, any large-scale government procurement exercise is likely to face intense scrutiny from both parliament and the public.

A Test of the Administration's Reform Credentials

For President Dissanayake's administration, which came to power on a strong platform of fiscal discipline and anti-corruption reform, managing this fleet replacement process transparently will be a critical test of its credibility. The government will be expected to demonstrate that the transition represents genuine value for public money, rather than an opportunity for wasteful or politically motivated spending.

Further details on the timeline and scope of the fleet replacement programme are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.