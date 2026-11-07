Colombo's Drains Built for 30mm of Rain, Mayor Admits as Flooding Concerns Mount

City Infrastructure Has Clear Limits, Says Mayor

Colombo's drainage infrastructure was designed to manage only up to 30 millimetres of rainfall, the Mayor of Colombo has revealed, shedding light on why the capital city repeatedly struggles with severe flooding during heavy downpours.

The admission comes as residents and urban planners continue to raise concerns over the city's vulnerability to flash floods, particularly during the Southwest and Northeast monsoon seasons when rainfall frequently exceeds that threshold within a matter of hours.

A System Stretched Beyond Its Capacity

The Mayor's disclosure effectively confirms what many Colombo residents have long experienced firsthand — that when rain intensifies beyond moderate levels, the city's drainage network is simply unable to cope. Streets submerge, low-lying neighbourhoods flood, and traffic grinds to a halt with alarming regularity.

Sri Lanka's meteorological records show that rainfall in Colombo can far exceed 30mm during peak monsoon activity, meaning the existing drainage system is routinely pushed well beyond the capacity it was engineered to handle.

Calls for Urgent Modernisation

Urban development experts and community groups have for years called on authorities to invest in upgrading Colombo's ageing drainage infrastructure. Key concerns raised include:

Outdated drainage channels that have not kept pace with the city's rapid urbanisation

Encroachment on natural waterways and canals that once served as buffers against flooding

Inadequate maintenance of existing drains, leading to blockages during heavy rain

The growing impact of climate change, bringing more intense and unpredictable rainfall patterns

Pressure on City Authorities to Act

The Mayor's candid acknowledgement of the drainage system's limitations is likely to intensify public pressure on the Colombo Municipal Council to accelerate infrastructure improvements. With climate scientists warning that extreme weather events will become more frequent across South Asia, the urgency of upgrading the capital's flood management capacity cannot be overstated.

For millions of Colombo residents who endure flooded roads and damaged property season after season, the revelation that the city's drains were never built to handle anything beyond moderate rainfall underscores the scale of the challenge facing urban planners and municipal authorities alike.

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