Sri Lanka Forms Emergency Task Force to Address Colombo Flood Crisis

The Presidential Secretariat has moved swiftly to address the devastating flooding gripping Colombo, with Presidential Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake directing relevant authorities to establish a dedicated special operations task force to coordinate the emergency response.

Task Force to Operate Under Colombo Municipal Council

The newly announced task force is to be set up under the Colombo Municipal Council, signalling the government's intent to centralise flood response efforts and ensure a more organised and efficient approach to managing the crisis unfolding across the capital.

The directive comes as heavy rainfall continues to batter the Colombo district, leaving residential areas waterlogged, disrupting daily life for thousands of city residents, and placing significant strain on existing emergency services.

Government Steps Up Response Amid Growing Concerns

The establishment of a formal task force reflects growing concern at the highest levels of government over the scale and impact of the flooding. By placing the operation under a structured command, authorities aim to streamline rescue efforts, relief distribution, and damage assessment across the worst-affected neighbourhoods.

Residents in low-lying areas of Colombo have been among the hardest hit, with floodwaters inundating homes and roads, hampering movement across key parts of the city.

Further details regarding the composition of the task force and its operational mandate are expected to be announced in the coming hours as the situation continues to develop.

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