Colombo Launches Emergency Canal Clearance Drive After Devastating Floods

Authorities Mobilise to Tackle Root Cause of Urban Flooding

The Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation and the Colombo Municipal Council have jointly launched special operations aimed at clearing blocked canals across the capital, following the severe flooding that recently inundated large parts of Colombo.

The coordinated effort signals a renewed push by authorities to address the long-standing drainage and waterway management issues that have repeatedly left city residents vulnerable to flood damage during periods of heavy rainfall.

Blocked Waterways Blamed for Worsening Flood Impact

Officials have identified the accumulation of debris, waste, and silt within the city's canal network as a key factor contributing to the severity of recent flooding. Obstructed waterways prevent rainwater from draining effectively, causing rapid inundation of roads, homes, and businesses.

The clearance operations are expected to restore the flow capacity of affected canals and reduce the risk of similar flooding incidents in the future, particularly as the island continues to experience unpredictable weather patterns.

What the Operation Involves

Removal of solid waste and debris blocking canal channels

Dredging of silt and sediment that has built up over time

Inspection of drainage infrastructure across flood-affected areas

Coordination between municipal and government land development teams

Residents Urged to Cooperate

Authorities have called on Colombo residents to refrain from disposing of garbage and waste into canals and waterways, warning that such practices are a primary cause of blockages. Officials stressed that clearing operations alone would not provide a lasting solution without greater public responsibility and community participation.

Sustainable flood prevention requires not only government intervention but also a collective commitment from citizens to protect the city's waterway infrastructure.

The joint operation is ongoing, with teams deployed across multiple zones within the Colombo district. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are advised to remain alert to weather warnings and updates issued by the Department of Meteorology.