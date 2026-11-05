Sri Lanka's National Poverty Line Climbs to Rs. 17,742 Per Person

Sri Lanka's national poverty line has been revised upward to Rs. 17,742 per person per month, reflecting the ongoing pressure of rising living costs on households across the island.

The updated figure represents the minimum monthly expenditure required for an individual to meet basic food and non-food needs, serving as the official benchmark used to measure poverty levels within the country.

What the Poverty Line Means

The national poverty line is a critical economic indicator used by the government and international agencies to assess the proportion of Sri Lanka's population living in poverty. Individuals or households spending below this threshold are classified as poor under official measurements.

The revision to Rs. 17,742 signals a significant increase from previous figures, underscoring how inflationary pressures have eroded purchasing power and pushed the cost of basic necessities higher for ordinary Sri Lankans.

Context of Rising Costs

Sri Lanka has endured a prolonged period of economic hardship in recent years, following the severe foreign exchange crisis that crippled the economy and triggered widespread shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods. While the country has taken steps toward economic stabilisation, the cost of living remains a heavy burden for a large segment of the population.

The poverty line measures the minimum monthly spending needed to cover basic needs.

The revised figure stands at Rs. 17,742 per person per month.

Rising food and non-food costs are key drivers behind the upward revision.

Economists and social welfare advocates note that an upward revision of the poverty line, while technically a statistical adjustment, has real consequences — it determines who qualifies for state assistance programmes and shapes how poverty reduction policies are designed and funded.

The updated poverty line is expected to influence ongoing discussions around social protection schemes and targeted relief measures as Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic recovery.

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