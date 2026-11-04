Sri Lanka's EPF Raises Stake in Tokyo Cement to 10 Percent

Sri Lanka's Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) has increased its shareholding in Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC, bringing its total stake in the leading cement manufacturer to 10 percent.

A Strategic Move by the Country's Largest Pension Fund

The EPF, which is managed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and stands as the country's largest pension fund, has been gradually building its position in Tokyo Cement, one of the most prominent players in Sri Lanka's construction materials sector.

The move signals continued confidence by the state-managed fund in the long-term prospects of the local cement industry, which remains closely tied to infrastructure development and construction activity across the island.

Tokyo Cement's Market Presence

Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC is among the leading cement producers operating in Sri Lanka, supplying a significant share of the country's demand for construction materials. The company has maintained a notable presence on the Colombo Stock Exchange, attracting both institutional and retail investors.

An increased EPF stake of this scale is considered a significant institutional endorsement, as the fund's investment decisions are closely watched by market participants as an indicator of underlying value in listed companies.

Implications for EPF Members

The EPF's investment portfolio directly impacts the retirement savings of millions of Sri Lankan workers who contribute to the fund. Equity investments in fundamentally sound listed companies such as Tokyo Cement are part of the fund's broader strategy to generate returns for its members over the long term.

Market observers will be watching closely to see whether the EPF continues to expand its holdings further or consolidates its current position as the country's economic recovery gathers momentum.