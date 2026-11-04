Lanka IOC and Sinopec Hike 95 Octane Petrol Price by Rs. 20 Per Litre

Motorists across Sri Lanka are facing higher fuel costs after private petroleum retailers Lanka IOC and Sinopec announced a price increase of Rs. 20 per litre on 95 Octane petrol, effective immediately.

The revision marks a notable uptick in fuel prices for consumers who rely on the higher-grade petrol, which is widely used in performance vehicles and newer car models that require a superior fuel grade.

Private Retailers Lead Price Revision

Both Lanka IOC and Sinopec, which operate as privately-owned fuel distributors competing alongside the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, made the announcement in line with their respective pricing structures tied to global market movements.

The Rs. 20 per litre increase on 95 Octane petrol is expected to place additional financial pressure on vehicle owners already navigating a challenging cost-of-living environment in the country.

Impact on Consumers

The price adjustment is likely to have a ripple effect across various sectors, as transportation costs influence the pricing of goods and services throughout Sri Lanka's economy. Commuters and businesses that depend on private fuel sources will be among those most directly affected by the revision.

Sri Lankan motorists are advised to check the latest pump prices at their nearest Lanka IOC or Sinopec filling station for the updated per-litre rates applicable following the revision.

Related Video