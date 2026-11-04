Opposition MP Ajith P. Perera Calls Out President Dissanayake Over New Tax Burden on Sri Lankans

Opposition parliamentarian Ajith P. Perera has launched a sharp challenge against President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, accusing him of deliberately misleading the Sri Lankan public regarding the government's tax policies.

Accusations of Public Deception

Perera, a prominent opposition Member of Parliament, contended that the President has been making false assurances to citizens while his administration has quietly introduced a significant number of new taxes and increased existing ones since coming to power.

According to Perera, the government has introduced three brand new taxes while simultaneously hiking seven existing taxes — a stark contradiction, the MP argues, to the narrative being presented by President Dissanayake to the general public.

A Direct Challenge to the President

The opposition legislator's accusations represent one of the more direct and pointed criticisms aimed at the President's administration in recent weeks, with Perera insisting that ordinary Sri Lankans are bearing the brunt of a growing tax burden that the government has been reluctant to openly acknowledge.

Three entirely new taxes introduced under the current administration

Seven existing taxes increased since the government assumed office

President accused of publicly denying or downplaying the tax increases

Growing Pressure on the Administration

The allegations come at a time when Sri Lankan households continue to feel the pressure of a challenging economic environment, and any suggestion of additional taxation is likely to draw intense public scrutiny. Perera's broadside signals that the opposition intends to hold the government accountable on economic promises made during the electoral campaign.

The government cannot on one hand tell the people that it is not raising taxes, while on the other hand quietly introducing new levies and hiking existing ones, Perera argued in his challenge to the President.

The President's office has not yet issued a formal response to the specific claims made by the opposition MP. Political observers expect the debate over taxation and cost-of-living pressures to remain a central flashpoint in parliamentary proceedings in the weeks ahead.

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