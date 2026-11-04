Sri Lanka Views Tamil Identity as Threat to Buddhism, Says TNA Leader at Delhi Forum

Senior Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran Ponnambalam has asserted that the Sri Lankan state perceives Tamil nationhood as a fundamental threat to Buddhism, making his remarks at an international conference held in New Delhi.

Remarks at Delhi Conference

Speaking at the high-profile forum in the Indian capital, Ponnambalam argued that the entrenched reluctance of successive Sri Lankan governments to meaningfully address Tamil political aspirations stems not merely from ethnic rivalry, but from a deeper ideological concern rooted in the protection of Buddhism as the country's foremost religion.

He contended that the Sri Lankan state views a politically empowered Tamil nation as incompatible with its vision of a Buddhist-majority island, a perception he described as a core driver of continued marginalisation of the Tamil community.

Long-Standing Political Grievances

The Tamil political leadership has for decades maintained that Tamils in Sri Lanka constitute a distinct nation entitled to self-determination and meaningful political autonomy, particularly in the North and East of the island. Ponnambalam's remarks reflect a continuing frustration within Tamil political circles over the lack of substantial constitutional reform since the end of the civil war in 2009.

Critics of successive Colombo administrations argue that despite multiple promises of devolution and reconciliation, little tangible progress has been made to address the structural inequalities faced by Tamil citizens.

Significance of the Delhi Platform

The choice of New Delhi as the venue for such remarks carries considerable weight, given India's historical role as a key mediator in Sri Lanka's ethnic conflict and its significant Tamil-speaking population, particularly in Tamil Nadu. India has consistently called on Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which provides for provincial devolution, though implementation has remained incomplete.

Ponnambalam's address is likely to draw renewed attention to the unresolved political question of Tamil rights in Sri Lanka, particularly as the country continues its broader efforts toward post-war reconciliation and economic recovery.

The Sri Lankan government has yet to issue an official response to the remarks made at the Delhi conference.