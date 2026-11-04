Army Intelligence Tip-Off Triggers Major Cannabis Bust in Kantale Wildlife Zone

A joint operation carried out by the Sri Lanka Army Intelligence and the Department of Wildlife Conservation has led to the discovery and destruction of a large-scale cannabis cultivation in the Kantale area, authorities confirmed.

Massive Illegal Plantation Uncovered

Acting on intelligence information received by Army Intelligence, security personnel and wildlife officials conducted a coordinated raid that resulted in the seizure of approximately 35,000 cannabis plants growing illegally within the region.

The operation highlights the growing threat of illegal narcotics cultivation taking root in remote and protected areas of the country, where dense vegetation and limited access make detection difficult for conventional law enforcement patrols.

Joint Forces Unite Against Drug Cultivation

The collaboration between military intelligence units and the Department of Wildlife Conservation underscores the increasing need for multi-agency efforts to combat narcotics-related crimes that often exploit Sri Lanka's protected natural zones.

Approximately 35,000 cannabis plants were discovered at the site

The raid was conducted in the Kantale area

Army Intelligence provided the initial tip-off that led to the operation

The Department of Wildlife Conservation participated in the joint raid

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether any suspects were apprehended in connection with the illegal plantation. Further investigations are reported to be ongoing as officials work to identify and prosecute those responsible for establishing the large-scale cultivation.

Protected Areas Under Threat

The discovery raises serious concerns about the misuse of wildlife-protected territories for criminal activity. Officials have previously warned that such remote locations are increasingly targeted by drug cultivators seeking to evade law enforcement scrutiny.

Security forces are expected to intensify surveillance operations across vulnerable areas in the wake of this latest find, as part of broader national efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in Sri Lanka.