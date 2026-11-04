Sri Lankan Military Hands Back Batticaloa School After Two Decades of Occupation

The Sri Lankan military has vacated a school premises in Batticaloa that it had occupied for more than twenty years, marking a significant moment for the local Tamil community and signalling a continued, if gradual, effort to restore civilian spaces in the country's Northern and Eastern provinces.

A Long-Awaited Return

The handover of the school brings an end to a prolonged period during which the facility was used for military purposes, leaving students and educators without full access to their rightful educational space. For many residents of Batticaloa, the return of the premises represents more than a practical gain — it carries deep symbolic weight for a community that endured years of conflict and its lasting consequences.

Schools and other civilian institutions in Sri Lanka's North and East were among the many properties commandeered by the military during and after the civil war, which concluded in 2009. While the government has made periodic commitments to release such land and buildings back to their original occupants, progress has often been viewed as slow and inconsistent by affected communities.

Significance for the Eastern Community

Batticaloa, one of the main districts in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province, has a significant Tamil-speaking population that continues to navigate the challenges of post-war recovery. The return of educational infrastructure is considered a critical step in restoring normalcy and rebuilding trust between local communities and the state.

Community members and civil society groups have long advocated for the release of schools, temples, agricultural land, and residential properties that remain under military control across the North and East, arguing that true reconciliation cannot proceed while such occupations persist.

Broader Context of Land Release

This latest handover is part of a broader, ongoing process through which the Sri Lankan government has been releasing military-held land to civilian owners and institutions, though activists note that a considerable amount of land in the region remains under armed forces control.

The release of the Batticaloa school is expected to allow authorities to resume or expand educational activities on the premises, directly benefiting students in the area. Local officials and education authorities are anticipated to assess the condition of the facilities and determine what rehabilitation work may be required before full academic use can be restored.

For many in Batticaloa and across the Eastern Province, the development is a welcome step — one that they hope will be followed by further, more comprehensive action to return all civilian properties still held by the military.