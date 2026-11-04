Sri Lankan Nursing Professor Honoured with Prestigious Global Award at Thailand Ceremony

A Proud Moment for Sri Lankan Academia

Sri Lanka has reason to celebrate as a local nursing academic has been recognised on the world stage, receiving a prestigious international nursing award at a ceremony held in Thailand.

The achievement marks a significant milestone not only for the individual recipient but also for Sri Lanka's nursing education sector, which has been steadily gaining recognition across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Recognition on a Global Platform

The award was presented to the Sri Lankan professor at an international gathering in Thailand, where nursing professionals and academics from across the globe assembled to honour excellence in the field. Such accolades serve to highlight the contributions of nursing educators who dedicate their careers to advancing healthcare standards and training the next generation of medical professionals.

The honour is widely regarded as one of the most distinguished recognitions available to nursing academics operating at an international level, underscoring the calibre of work being carried out within Sri Lanka's higher education institutions.

Elevating Sri Lanka's Healthcare Profile

This recognition comes at a time when Sri Lanka is working to strengthen its healthcare workforce and elevate the standards of medical education across the country. The achievement of a local professor on such a prominent global stage is expected to inspire both students and practitioners within the nursing profession.

Sri Lanka's nursing fraternity has long been a cornerstone of the island's public health system, and international recognition of this nature reinforces the country's standing as a contributor to global healthcare knowledge and practice.

Academics and health officials have welcomed the news, expressing pride in the professor's accomplishment and noting that such recognition brings well-deserved attention to the quality of nursing education available in Sri Lanka.