NBRI Issues Amber Landslide Warnings Across Multiple Districts Including Matara, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura
The National Building Research Institute (NBRI) has issued Amber-level landslide early warnings covering several Divisional Secretariat Divisions across seven districts in Sri Lanka, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.
High-Risk Districts on Alert
Among the districts placed under the Amber landslide warning are Matara, Nuwara Eliya, and Ratnapura — regions historically prone to landslides, particularly during periods of prolonged or heavy rainfall. The warnings span multiple Divisional Secretariat Divisions within the affected districts, signalling an elevated risk across a broad geographical area.
What an Amber Warning Means
An Amber-level warning from the NBRI indicates a moderate to high probability of landslide activity in the designated areas. Residents living on or near hillsides, slopes, and low-lying areas adjacent to elevated terrain are strongly advised to monitor conditions closely and be prepared to evacuate if directed by local authorities.
Precautions for Residents
The NBRI and relevant authorities are urging people in the warned divisions to take the following steps:
- Stay alert to changing weather conditions and any signs of ground movement
- Avoid unnecessary travel through mountainous or hilly terrain
- Keep in contact with local Divisional Secretariat offices for updates
- Be ready to move to safer locations at short notice if instructed by officials
- Report any visible cracks in slopes, unusual water seepage, or other warning signs to authorities immediately
Seasonal Risk Remains High
Sri Lanka's hill country and southern districts regularly face landslide threats during the island's monsoon seasons. Areas such as Ratnapura and Nuwara Eliya are particularly susceptible due to their steep terrain and heavy seasonal rainfall. The NBRI continues to monitor ground conditions across the country and will update warning levels as the situation develops.
Residents in affected areas are urged not to take these warnings lightly and to cooperate fully with any evacuation or safety measures implemented by local authorities.
The public is encouraged to follow official updates from the NBRI and the Disaster Management Centre for the latest information on landslide risks across the island.
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my cousins in Ratnapura already moved to relatives place, good thinking
every rainy season same thing, goverment issues warning then nothing happens after
ppl in those areas please be careful, dont wait for last minute
yes but how many actually follow these warnings seriously