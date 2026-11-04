Gampaha Wickramarachchi University Denies Ragging Claims Linked to Viral Student Clash Footage

University Issues Official Denial Amid Public Concern

The Gampaha Wickramarachchi University of Indigenous Medicine has moved to dismiss circulating claims that a widely shared video depicting a physical altercation between students was connected to ragging, as public concern over the footage continued to grow across social media platforms.

What the Video Showed

The video, which spread rapidly online, appeared to show a confrontation involving students at the university. Many viewers and commentators were quick to label the incident as an instance of ragging — a practice that remains a deeply troubling and persistent issue within Sri Lanka's university system, and one that is explicitly prohibited under national law.

University's Response

University authorities firmly rejected the ragging characterisation, stating that the incident depicted in the footage was not a case of ragging and urging the public not to draw premature conclusions based on the viral clip alone. Officials indicated that the nature of the altercation was being reviewed through proper internal channels.

The university emphasised its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and stressed that any verified misconduct would be addressed in accordance with established disciplinary procedures.

Ragging Remains a Serious Concern in Sri Lanka

Ragging in Sri Lankan universities has long been a subject of public outcry, with numerous incidents over the years resulting in severe physical and psychological harm to students. The practice is criminalised under the Prohibition of Ragging and Other Forms of Violence in Educational Institutions Act, and universities are legally obligated to investigate and act upon credible complaints.

The swift denial by Gampaha Wickramarachchi University reflects the sensitivity surrounding such allegations, particularly at a time when public scrutiny of student welfare within higher education institutions remains high. Further details are expected to emerge as the university's internal review progresses.

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