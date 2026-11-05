Vishmi Gunatilleke-Samarawickrama Named Captain for Women's Emerging Nations Trophy Campaign

Sri Lanka women's cricket has received a significant leadership boost ahead of the upcoming Emerging Nations Trophy, with the national selectors confirming the appointment of Chamari Samarawickrama as captain for the tournament, while Inoshi Dilhari has been named as her deputy.

A New Chapter in Sri Lankan Women's Cricket

The selection of Samarawickrama to lead the side reflects the confidence team management has placed in her ability to guide a young and developing squad through what promises to be a competitive international event. The Emerging Nations Trophy is widely regarded as a crucial platform for developing cricketing nations to test their talent against similarly ambitious sides.

Dilhari's appointment as vice-captain acknowledges her growing influence within the squad and signals that the selectors are keen to nurture strong leadership depth in the women's setup moving forward.

Building Towards the Future

The Emerging Nations Trophy provides Sri Lanka with a valuable opportunity to blood younger players while maintaining competitive intent at the international level. Tournaments of this nature are considered stepping stones for nations looking to strengthen their overall women's cricket programmes.

Sri Lanka's participation in the tournament will be closely watched by cricket fans across the island, with many hoping the side can make a strong impression under their newly appointed leadership duo.

Further details regarding the full squad composition and the tournament schedule are expected to be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket in the coming days.