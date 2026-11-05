Sri Lanka Faces Alarming 50% Surge in Lung Cancer Cases Since 2010, Experts Warn

Medical experts have sounded the alarm over a dramatic rise in lung cancer diagnoses across Sri Lanka, revealing that reported cases have surged by 50 percent since 2010 in a trend that is raising serious public health concerns.

A Growing Public Health Crisis

Specialists monitoring cancer trends in the country say the sharp increase represents one of the most troubling developments in Sri Lanka's healthcare landscape in recent years. The figures point to a widening gap between the scale of the problem and the resources currently dedicated to addressing it.

Lung cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of the disease globally, often diagnosed at an advanced stage when treatment options are significantly limited. Health professionals stress that early detection is critical to improving survival rates, yet awareness among the general public remains inadequate.

Key Concerns Raised by Experts

The number of lung cancer cases has risen by approximately 50 percent compared to 2010 levels.

Late-stage diagnosis continues to be a major obstacle to effective treatment.

Public awareness around early warning signs remains critically low.

Tobacco use and environmental factors are considered primary contributors to the rise.

Calls for Urgent Action

Medical professionals are urging both the government and the public to treat this escalating trend as a national priority. Stronger anti-smoking policies, increased investment in cancer screening programmes, and widespread public education campaigns have been highlighted as essential steps to curb the growing burden of the disease.

Experts emphasise that without immediate and coordinated intervention, the number of lung cancer cases in Sri Lanka is likely to continue climbing in the years ahead.

Health authorities are being called upon to strengthen diagnostic infrastructure island-wide, particularly in rural areas where access to specialist care remains limited. Citizens are encouraged to seek medical advice promptly if they experience persistent respiratory symptoms, as timely diagnosis can make a life-saving difference.

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