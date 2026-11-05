PUCSL Proposes Modest Electricity Tariff Hike for Final Quarter of 2025

Sri Lankan electricity consumers may see a slight increase in their power bills during the fourth quarter of this year, as the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has put forward a proposed tariff adjustment of 1.46 percent.

Tariff Review Triggers New Proposal

The recommendation follows a preliminary review conducted by the PUCSL into the costs associated with the country's electricity sector. The regulatory body, which oversees public utility services in Sri Lanka, has indicated that the adjustment reflects findings from that cost assessment.

While the proposed increase is relatively modest compared to the steep tariff revisions seen in recent years, it nonetheless signals continued upward pressure on electricity pricing for households and businesses across the island.

Impact on Consumers

The proposed 1.46 percent adjustment, if approved and implemented, would affect electricity consumers across all categories during the final quarter of the year. For many Sri Lankan households already navigating the pressures of a recovering economy, even a marginal rise in utility costs adds to the financial burden.

The PUCSL's role as the independent regulator requires it to balance the financial sustainability of the Ceylon Electricity Board with the affordability concerns of the general public — a task that has grown increasingly complex in the wake of Sri Lanka's economic crisis.

Background of Tariff Adjustments

Sri Lanka has experienced a series of significant electricity tariff revisions over the past few years as part of broader efforts to stabilise the energy sector and reduce losses within state-run utilities. The country adopted a cost-reflective tariff formula intended to ensure that electricity pricing remains aligned with actual generation and distribution costs.

The PUCSL conducts quarterly reviews of electricity tariffs based on sector cost data.

Adjustments can be upward or downward depending on fuel costs, generation mix, and other variables.

The 1.46 percent proposal follows this established regulatory review process.

The proposal is currently at a preliminary stage, and the PUCSL is expected to follow due process — including public consultation where applicable — before any formal decision is made regarding implementation for the final quarter.

Consumers and industry stakeholders are advised to monitor official announcements from the PUCSL for further updates on the tariff revision process.

Related Video