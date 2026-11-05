Colombo Court to Rule on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Travel Ban Bid on November 25

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court is set to deliver its ruling on November 25 regarding a request filed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seeking the removal of a foreign travel ban currently imposed on him.

The former President made a personal appearance before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on Monday, November 4, as part of proceedings related to the application to lift the travel restriction.

The court, which had previously imposed the foreign travel ban on Rajapaksa, will now consider whether sufficient grounds exist to have the restriction removed. The ruling, expected on November 25, is being closely watched given the significant public and legal interest surrounding the former head of state.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled Sri Lanka in July 2022 amid widespread public protests triggered by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, later returned to the island. Since his return, he has faced a number of legal proceedings, including the travel ban that restricts him from leaving the country.

The November 25 court date is anticipated to be a significant moment in the ongoing legal matters involving the former President, with many observers awaiting the court's final determination on the matter.

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