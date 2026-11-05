AKD Government Signals Willingness to Cut Detention Period Under Landmark Organised Crime Legislation

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has indicated that the government is open to reducing the proposed 72-hour detention period to 48 hours under the controversial Organised Crimes Bill, signalling a willingness to address concerns raised by critics of the legislation.

A Concession on Detention Powers

The proposed Organised Crimes Bill, which has drawn significant public and civil society scrutiny, includes provisions allowing authorities to detain suspects for an extended period without charge. The original proposal of 72 hours has been a focal point of opposition, with legal experts and rights advocates warning that such powers could be open to abuse.

President Dissanayake's statement marks a notable shift in the government's position, suggesting that dialogue with stakeholders has had some impact on the administration's approach to the contentious legislation.

Balancing Security and Civil Liberties

The Organised Crimes Bill is designed to strengthen Sri Lanka's legal framework in combating organised criminal networks, including drug trafficking, financial crimes, and other large-scale illegal operations. Proponents of the bill argue that robust detention powers are essential for investigators to build strong cases against sophisticated criminal enterprises.

However, opposition parties, human rights organisations, and members of the legal community have raised alarm over the potential for the legislation to be misused against political opponents or ordinary citizens, echoing concerns rooted in Sri Lanka's historical experience with emergency regulations and the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

President Dissanayake indicated that the government is prepared to reduce the proposed 72-hour detention period to 48 hours, reflecting a readiness to find common ground with those who have expressed reservations about the bill.

What This Means Going Forward

The proposed reduction to 48 hours, while still a significant window of detention without charge, is being viewed by some observers as a step in the right direction. It remains to be seen whether this concession will be sufficient to satisfy critics who have called for even tighter safeguards or the removal of extended detention clauses altogether.

The original bill proposed a 72-hour detention period for suspects under the Organised Crimes Act.

President Dissanayake has signalled the government's readiness to bring this down to 48 hours.

Civil society groups and legal experts have been vocal in raising concerns about the bill's potential for misuse.

The legislation aims to modernise Sri Lanka's capacity to tackle large-scale organised criminal activity.

Parliamentary debate on the bill is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with the government's latest position likely to shape further negotiations over the final form of the legislation. Sri Lankans across the political spectrum will be watching closely as the country attempts to strike a careful balance between strengthening law enforcement and protecting fundamental rights.

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