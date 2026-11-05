Colombo High Court Orders Freeze on Rakitha Rajapakshe's Bank Accounts and Luxury Vehicles

The Colombo High Court has ordered the freezing of four bank accounts and two luxury vehicles belonging to Rakitha Rajapakshe, in a significant legal development that has drawn widespread public attention.

Court Issues Three-Month Order

The order, issued on Wednesday, places a three-month freeze on the financial assets and vehicles connected to Rakitha Rajapakshe. The directive prevents any transactions or transfers involving the specified accounts and assets during the period stipulated by the court.

The freezing of bank accounts and luxury vehicles signals the seriousness with which the judiciary is approaching the matter, as authorities continue to scrutinise the financial affairs of individuals linked to prominent political circles in Sri Lanka.

Assets Targeted by the Order

According to court proceedings, the assets subject to the freeze include:

Four bank accounts held in the name of Rakitha Rajapakshe

Two luxury vehicles registered under his ownership

The court's decision to impose restrictions on both financial accounts and high-value vehicles suggests investigators are keen to prevent any potential movement or concealment of assets while legal proceedings advance.

Broader Legal Context

This latest court order adds to growing legal pressure on figures connected to Sri Lanka's political establishment. Asset freezing orders of this nature are typically sought by prosecuting authorities to preserve evidence and prevent the dissipation of wealth that may be subject to future recovery or forfeiture proceedings.

The Colombo High Court's directive reflects the ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan legal institutions to hold individuals accountable and ensure that assets of interest to the courts remain intact pending the outcome of investigations.

The case is expected to be taken up again before the Colombo High Court at the conclusion of the three-month freeze period, at which point further legal directions are anticipated.

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