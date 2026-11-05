Chaos in Brazil: 53 Red Cards Shatter World Record in Under-20 Football Clash

A youth football match in Brazil has descended into unprecedented chaos, producing a world record 53 red cards in a single game — a staggering disciplinary meltdown that has sent shockwaves through the global football community.

Mass Dismissals in Minas Gerais Semifinal

The extraordinary scenes unfolded during the first leg of an Under-20 Championship semifinal in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, as local clubs Uberlândia and Mamoré clashed in what rapidly spiralled out of control. By the time the final whistle was blown, referees had brandished red cards at a staggering 43 players and eight members of coaching staff, bringing the total to 53 dismissals — a figure that has never been recorded in the history of the sport.

The scale of the disorder effectively gutted both teams, leaving the tie in serious doubt and prompting immediate scrutiny from football authorities in the region.

A Troubling Day for the Beautiful Game

While brawls and mass dismissals are not entirely unheard of in lower-league football, the sheer volume of red cards issued in this single fixture far exceeds any previously recorded incident. The involvement of coaching staff in the mass sending-off suggests the disorder extended well beyond the playing surface and into the technical areas.

Football governing bodies in Minas Gerais are expected to investigate the incident thoroughly, with the future of the tie hanging in the balance pending official review.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing youth football development, where discipline and sportsmanship remain as critical as technical skill — values that were conspicuously absent on this occasion in Brazil.

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