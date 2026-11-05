IMF Raises Alarm Over Sri Lanka's Lopsided Liquor Tax System Favouring Imported Spirits

Local Producers Bear Heavier Burden as Import Excise Remains Unchanged

The International Monetary Fund has drawn attention to a significant imbalance in Sri Lanka's taxation of alcoholic beverages, warning that locally produced liquor is being subjected to steeply rising duties while excise levies on imported spirits have remained frozen — a disparity that critics say distorts fair competition in the market.

A Widening Gap in Duty Structures

According to the IMF's observations, domestic liquor manufacturers have seen the duties applied to their products nearly double in recent periods, placing a substantially heavier financial burden on local producers. Meanwhile, the excise taxes charged on imported alcoholic beverages have not been revised upward to match, creating an uneven playing field that effectively advantages foreign-made spirits over homegrown alternatives.

The Fund has flagged this structural inconsistency as a matter requiring urgent policy attention, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to work through its economic recovery programme under IMF oversight.

Implications for Local Industry and Government Revenue

The unequal tax treatment raises several concerns for Sri Lanka's domestic spirits industry, which supports a significant number of livelihoods across manufacturing, distribution, and retail sectors. Industry stakeholders argue that the disproportionate duty increases make locally produced liquor less competitive — not only against smuggled alcohol but also against legally imported brands that benefit from comparatively lighter taxation.

Local excise duties on domestically produced liquor have nearly doubled

Import excise on foreign liquor brands has remained static during the same period

The IMF has identified this as a structural tax imbalance requiring correction

Domestic producers face reduced competitiveness under the current framework

Policy Reform Called For

The IMF's flagging of the issue comes at a critical juncture, as Sri Lanka's government faces ongoing pressure to broaden its revenue base while also ensuring equitable economic conditions across industries. Tax policy experts have long argued that excise structures must be rationalised to ensure consistency between imported and locally manufactured goods.

A fair and transparent tax framework is essential not only for revenue generation but also for protecting domestic industries from inadvertent policy disadvantage.

It remains to be seen whether the Sri Lankan government will move to revise import excise rates in line with what local producers are now paying, or whether alternative measures will be introduced to address the disparity identified by the Fund. The issue is expected to feature in ongoing discussions between Colombo and IMF officials as part of the country's broader fiscal reform commitments.