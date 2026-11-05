Inland Revenue Department Delays Mandatory TIN Certificate Rule by Two Years to April 2027

Sri Lanka's Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has announced a postponement of the mandatory Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) certificate requirement, pushing the enforcement deadline back to April 2027, giving individuals and businesses additional time to comply with the regulation.

What Is the TIN Certificate Requirement?

The TIN certificate requirement was introduced as part of Sri Lanka's broader efforts to strengthen tax compliance and widen the country's tax base. Under the regulation, individuals and entities engaged in a range of financial and commercial transactions would be required to present a valid TIN certificate as proof of tax registration.

The move was widely seen as a critical step toward reducing tax evasion and improving revenue collection at a time when Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery efforts following the country's severe financial crisis.

Why the Delay?

The IRD's decision to extend the deadline reflects the practical challenges faced by both the department and the public in meeting the original timeline. Many individuals and businesses have yet to complete the registration process, and the extension is intended to allow sufficient time for wider participation and smoother implementation.

The additional two-year window is also expected to give the IRD the opportunity to strengthen its administrative systems and public awareness campaigns to ensure a more effective rollout of the requirement.

What This Means for Taxpayers

For Sri Lankan taxpayers, the postponement provides breathing room to complete the necessary registration procedures without facing immediate penalties. Those who have not yet obtained their TIN certificates are encouraged to use this period to do so well ahead of the revised deadline.

Individuals and businesses should register with the IRD at the earliest opportunity.

TIN certificates will eventually be mandatory for a wide range of transactions.

The revised enforcement date is set for April 2027.

Broader Tax Reform Context

The TIN certificate initiative forms part of Sri Lanka's wider tax reform agenda, which has gained urgency amid the conditions attached to the country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) recovery programme. Expanding the tax net and improving compliance are key targets the government has committed to achieving in the coming years.

Increasing tax registration and compliance remains a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's fiscal recovery strategy, with authorities keen to ensure that the burden of revenue collection is shared more equitably across the economy.

Members of the public and business owners are advised to contact the Inland Revenue Department directly or visit an IRD office for guidance on completing their TIN registration ahead of the April 2027 deadline.