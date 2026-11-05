Sri Lanka Navy Seizes Nearly 190kg of Drugs Worth Rs. 4.2 Billion from Fishing Trawler

Major Drug Bust at Sea

The Sri Lanka Navy has announced a significant narcotics seizure following the interception of a fishing trawler at sea, recovering over 189 kilograms of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of Rs. 4.2 billion.

Dangerous Haul of ICE and Heroin

Naval authorities confirmed that the contraband included two of the most dangerous and widely trafficked substances — ICE, a highly potent form of methamphetamine, and heroin. The combined weight of the seized narcotics exceeded 189 kilograms, representing one of the larger drug hauls intercepted by the Navy in recent times.

Fishing Vessel Used as Cover

The drugs were discovered aboard a fishing trawler, a method increasingly used by trafficking networks to conceal illicit cargo under the guise of routine fishing activity. Naval officers boarded and searched the vessel as part of ongoing maritime surveillance operations aimed at curbing the flow of narcotics through Sri Lankan waters.

Crackdown on Maritime Drug Trafficking

Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean has long made it a transit point for drug smuggling operations operating across the region. The Navy has in recent years intensified its patrols and interdiction efforts in response to growing concerns about narcotics entering and passing through the country.

Total narcotics seized: Over 189 kilograms

Estimated street value: Rs. 4.2 billion

Substances recovered: ICE (methamphetamine) and heroin

Vessel type: Fishing trawler

The seized drugs and those apprehended in connection with the haul have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation. The Navy has urged the public to report any suspicious maritime activity as part of the broader national effort to combat drug trafficking.

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