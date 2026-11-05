Sri Lankan MPs Warn of Cronyism Risk as Tyre Import Regulations Fast-Tracked Through Parliament

Sri Lankan parliamentarians have voiced serious concerns over the hasty introduction of import controls on tyres, warning that the rushed process could open the door to cronyism and unfair advantages for select business interests.

Lawmakers Sound the Alarm

Members of Parliament raised their objections during legislative discussions, questioning why the tyre import regulations were being pushed through without adequate scrutiny or consultation. Several MPs argued that fast-tracking such measures, without proper debate and transparency, risks creating a system where only well-connected businesses stand to benefit.

The concerns reflect broader anxieties among legislators about the manner in which trade and import policies are being formulated, particularly at a time when Sri Lanka is still navigating a fragile economic recovery following its worst financial crisis in decades.

Fears Over Unequal Playing Field

Critics within Parliament stressed that import controls, if not implemented through a clear and accountable framework, could effectively hand monopolistic or oligopolistic power to a handful of importers with political or business connections. Such an outcome, they argued, would undermine fair competition and ultimately burden Sri Lankan consumers with higher prices.

Lawmakers questioned the speed at which the regulations were being introduced.

Concerns were raised about the lack of transparency in the decision-making process.

MPs warned that selective import controls could disproportionately benefit well-connected businesses.

Legislators called for broader consultation before any new tyre import rules take effect.

A Familiar Pattern of Concern

This is not the first time Sri Lankan legislators have expressed unease over import control mechanisms being used in ways that favour particular parties. The tyre sector, which serves a wide range of industries from transport to agriculture, is considered strategically important to the national economy, making transparent regulation all the more critical.

Parliamentarians emphasised that any import control mechanism must be built on clear criteria, open processes, and accountability to the public — not on backroom arrangements that serve narrow interests.

Calls for Greater Oversight

Several MPs have urged the relevant government ministries to slow down the regulatory process and allow for proper parliamentary oversight before the tyre import controls are formalised. They argued that well-designed trade policy, developed through inclusive consultation, would better serve Sri Lanka's long-term economic interests than measures rushed through under pressure.

As Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise its economy and restore investor confidence, the debate over tyre import controls has highlighted ongoing tensions between the need for swift economic decision-making and the equally pressing demand for good governance and institutional integrity.