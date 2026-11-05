Sri Lanka Faces Widespread Food Stress Through January as Nation Awaits Maha Harvest

Food Security Under Pressure Across the Island

Sri Lanka is expected to experience widespread food insecurity classified at the Stressed level — IPC Phase 2 — through January 2027, according to the latest food security outlook covering the period from October 2026 to May 2027. The situation is projected to persist until the benefits of the upcoming maha harvest begin to reach households across the country.

What IPC Phase 2 Means for Sri Lankans

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, commonly known as the IPC, is an internationally recognised framework used to assess the severity of food insecurity. A Phase 2 or "Stressed" classification indicates that a significant portion of the population faces limited ability to afford or access adequate food, though conditions have not yet deteriorated to crisis levels. Households in this category typically adopt coping strategies such as reducing meal frequency or cutting back on food variety to manage shortfalls.

Maha Season Offers Hope for Relief

The maha cultivation season, which is Sri Lanka's major agricultural period running from October through March, is expected to play a critical role in easing food stress in the months ahead. Harvests from this season are anticipated to improve food availability and bring some relief to vulnerable communities, particularly in rural farming areas, from early 2027 onwards.

Vulnerable Communities at Greatest Risk

The outlook suggests that the most acute pressures will be felt among low-income households, those dependent on daily wages, and communities in areas where agricultural activity remains limited. Rising food prices and constrained household purchasing power continue to be key drivers of food stress across the island.

The food stress outlook spans October 2026 through May 2027

IPC Phase 2 (Stressed) conditions are expected to be widespread through January 2027

The maha harvest is projected to ease conditions from early 2027

Low-income and wage-dependent households face the greatest vulnerability

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka continues its recovery from the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022, during which food insecurity reached alarming levels. While conditions have gradually stabilised, the food security situation remains fragile for a large segment of the population, and the country's agricultural calendar continues to play a defining role in determining whether families can adequately feed themselves through lean seasons.

Widespread Stressed conditions through January highlight the continued fragility of food access for many Sri Lankan households, even as the country pursues broader economic recovery.

Authorities and humanitarian organisations are expected to closely monitor developments through the maha harvest period to assess whether further interventions may be required to support the most affected communities.