Irish Tourist Swept Away by Sea Currents Rescued at Mirissa Beach

A 44-year-old Irish tourist was pulled to safety by police lifeguards after being swept away by strong sea currents while bathing at the popular resort beach of Mirissa, authorities confirmed.

The incident, which could have ended tragically, was averted thanks to the swift response of on-duty lifeguards stationed at the southern coastal destination, one of Sri Lanka's most visited beach spots among foreign travellers.

Swift Response Prevents Tragedy

The tourist, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was caught in a powerful current while swimming in the sea when he was unable to make his way back to shore unassisted. Police lifeguards on patrol responded promptly and managed to bring him to safety.

Mirissa, located along Sri Lanka's southern coastline in the Matara District, is renowned for its scenic beaches and whale-watching opportunities. However, the waters off its shore are known to harbour unpredictable and at times dangerous sea currents, particularly during certain seasons.

A Reminder for Beach Safety

The incident serves as a timely reminder to both local and foreign visitors of the importance of observing beach safety guidelines. Authorities have consistently urged swimmers to:

Swim only in designated and lifeguard-patrolled areas

Heed warning flags and signage posted on beaches

Avoid entering the water during adverse weather or high surf conditions

Never swim alone, particularly in unfamiliar waters

Sri Lanka's southern and western coastlines attract thousands of international tourists each year, and sea-related incidents involving visitors are not uncommon, especially among those unfamiliar with local ocean conditions.

The rescued tourist is reported to be safe following the incident. No further casualties were reported.