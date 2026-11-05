Colombo's Upscale Apartment Residents Left Struggling as Gas Shortage Bites

Residents of luxury apartment complexes in Colombo have found themselves caught in an unexpected crisis, as a shortage of cooking gas has begun disrupting daily life even in some of the city's most prestigious residential addresses.

High-End Living, Low on Gas

The gas shortage, which has previously been associated with lower-income households and rural communities, has now extended its reach into upscale apartment buildings in the heart of the commercial capital. Residents who pay premium rates for modern urban living are now facing the inconvenience of being unable to cook meals due to insufficient gas supplies.

The situation has caught many apartment dwellers off guard, as such shortages were not typically expected to affect high-end residential properties, which often operate on centralised gas supply systems servicing entire buildings.

A Wider Supply Problem

The disruption points to a broader challenge in Sri Lanka's gas distribution network, where supply constraints are proving severe enough to affect consumers across all economic segments. Luxury apartment complexes, which rely on steady and uninterrupted gas supplies to maintain services for their residents, are now struggling to meet even basic cooking needs.

Apartment management committees are understood to be under pressure from frustrated residents seeking swift resolution to the supply gap.

Calls for Urgent Action

The emerging crisis in Colombo's residential high-rises adds urgency to calls for the government and relevant authorities to address the ongoing instability in the country's domestic gas supply chain. Residents and building administrators are urging swift intervention to restore normal supply levels before the situation deteriorates further.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic recovery, ensuring consistent access to essential cooking fuel for all households — regardless of their location or status — remains a critical challenge for policymakers and energy sector authorities alike.