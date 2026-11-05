Police Net Over 400 Suspects in Sweeping Island-Wide Crackdown

Sri Lankan police have arrested more than 400 suspects following a large-scale, coordinated law enforcement operation conducted across the island, authorities have confirmed.

Island-Wide Operation Targets Criminal Activity

The special operation, which was carried out simultaneously in multiple regions of the country, saw police units deployed across all provinces in a concerted effort to apprehend individuals suspected of various criminal offences. The sweeping crackdown reflects the commitment of law enforcement authorities to maintain public order and security throughout Sri Lanka.

More than 400 individuals were taken into custody during the course of the operation, underscoring the scale and reach of the police effort. Officers from numerous divisions participated in the coordinated exercise, which was executed with precision across both urban and rural areas.

Part of a Broader Security Drive

Such island-wide operations are periodically conducted by Sri Lanka Police to address rising public concerns over crime and to demonstrate a strong law enforcement presence at the national level. Authorities have indicated that those arrested will be processed through the appropriate legal channels.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the offences and the districts in which the highest number of arrests were made are expected to be released by police in the coming days as the operation concludes and investigations progress.

The public has been urged to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies in efforts to sustain safety and security across the country.