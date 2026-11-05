Bank of Ceylon's Rs. 30 Billion Debenture Issue Oversubscribed in Landmark Capital Market Achievement

The Bank of Ceylon (BOC) has achieved a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's capital markets, with its historic Rs. 30 billion debenture issue drawing an overwhelming response from investors and ultimately being oversubscribed.

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lanka's Capital Markets

The state-owned banking giant's debenture offering, the largest of its kind in the country's history, attracted investor interest well beyond expectations, signalling a renewed confidence in Sri Lanka's financial sector following the economic turbulence of recent years. The oversubscription marks a pivotal benchmark for the local capital market and underscores the strong trust that investors continue to place in the Bank of Ceylon as a cornerstone of the national banking system.

Significance of the Offering

Debenture issues of this scale play a crucial role in deepening Sri Lanka's capital market by offering investors a structured, fixed-income opportunity while enabling institutions such as BOC to raise long-term funding for their operations and lending activities. The success of this particular issue is expected to encourage other financial institutions to explore similar capital market instruments going forward.

Investor Confidence on the Rise

The oversubscription of the Rs. 30 billion issue comes at a time when Sri Lanka is navigating its path toward economic recovery, with the government and key financial institutions working to restore stability and attract both domestic and foreign investment. The strong uptake from investors reflects a broader sentiment that confidence in the country's banking sector is steadily rebuilding.

For the Bank of Ceylon, this achievement reinforces its position as the leading state bank in Sri Lanka and demonstrates its capacity to mobilise substantial capital through market-based mechanisms. Industry observers have described the outcome as a positive signal not only for BOC but for the Sri Lankan capital market as a whole.

The success of this debenture issue is widely expected to set a new standard for future large-scale fundraising efforts within the country's financial sector.

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