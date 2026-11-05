Trade Minister Clarifies Rs. 280/kg Import Tax Applies Only to Jasmine and Sticky Rice Varieties

Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe has moved to clear up public confusion surrounding the recently imposed import tax on rice, confirming that the Rs. 280 per kilogram levy applies exclusively to Jasmine rice and sticky rice varieties — not to all imported rice categories.

Minister Steps In to Dispel Misconceptions

The clarification comes amid widespread uncertainty among consumers, traders and importers who had questioned whether the tax applied broadly across all rice imports entering Sri Lanka. Minister Samarasinghe stressed that the specific duty was targeted and limited in scope, designed to protect particular segments of the local rice industry rather than serve as a blanket measure on all rice products.

Jasmine rice and sticky rice, which are largely imported to meet consumer demand that domestic production does not fully satisfy, have been placed under the Rs. 280 per kilogram import tax framework. Other varieties of rice are governed by separate import duty arrangements.

Protecting Local Producers

The imposition of import taxes on select rice varieties is widely seen as part of the government's broader effort to shield Sri Lankan farmers and local rice producers from competition posed by cheaper foreign imports. By targeting premium and specialty varieties such as Jasmine rice — which commands a loyal consumer base — authorities aim to encourage domestic alternatives while managing import expenditure.

Sri Lanka has long grappled with balancing affordable food prices for consumers against the need to sustain its agricultural sector, and rice policy has frequently sat at the centre of that debate.

Importers and Traders Urged to Take Note

Minister Samarasinghe urged all stakeholders in the rice import trade, including distributors, wholesalers and retailers, to familiarise themselves with the precise scope of the tax to avoid compliance issues. He emphasised that the government's position was clearly defined and that importers should not misinterpret the duty as applying beyond the two specified varieties.

Further official guidance on rice import regulations is expected to be communicated through the relevant government trade authorities in the coming days.