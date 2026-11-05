Massive Rs. 3 Billion Ice Drug Haul Intercepted from Fishing Vessel at Dikowita Harbour

Sri Lankan authorities have made a significant drug bust after seizing a large consignment of methamphetamine — commonly known as "Ice" — valued at over Rs. 3 billion, following the interception of a fishing vessel brought into Dikowita Harbour.

Major Narcotics Discovery at Dikowita

The haul, described as one of the more substantial drug seizures recorded in recent times, was discovered aboard a fishing vessel that was escorted to the Dikowita Harbour on the outskirts of Colombo. The street value of the seized narcotics has been estimated to exceed Rs. 3 billion, underlining the scale of the operation.

Dikowita Harbour, a busy fishing port located in the Wattala area, has increasingly become a focal point for maritime drug interdiction efforts by Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies.

Ongoing Battle Against Maritime Drug Smuggling

Sri Lanka has in recent years witnessed a sharp rise in drug trafficking attempts through its coastal waters, with fishing vessels frequently exploited by narcotics networks to transport large quantities of illegal substances into the island.

The seized substance has been identified as Ice, a highly addictive form of crystal methamphetamine.

The vessel was brought to Dikowita Harbour following its interception at sea.

The estimated street value of the consignment surpasses Rs. 3 billion.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the origins of the shipment and the individuals involved. Further details regarding arrests and the full scope of the operation are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

The seizure represents a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating through Sri Lanka's coastal waters.

Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies, including the Navy and the Police Narcotic Bureau, have ramped up maritime patrols in recent months as part of a broader national strategy to curb the flow of narcotics into the country.