Sri Lanka's Inland Revenue Department Delays Mandatory TIN Submission for Key Transaction Categories

Sri Lanka's Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has announced a significant change to regulations surrounding the mandatory submission of Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN), granting a reprieve to individuals and entities involved in several key transaction categories.

The department confirmed that the compulsory requirement to submit TINs across eight designated transaction types will not proceed as originally scheduled, signalling a notable shift in the tax authority's implementation timeline.

What Is Changing?

Under the revised approach, the IRD has indicated that the enforcement of mandatory TIN submission for the specified categories will be deferred, giving taxpayers and relevant institutions additional time to prepare for compliance with the new framework.

The TIN system is a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's broader tax administration modernisation drive, designed to improve revenue collection, reduce tax evasion, and bring greater transparency to financial transactions across the country.

Why It Matters

The mandatory linking of TINs to key transactions has been viewed as a critical step in widening Sri Lanka's tax base, which remains one of the lowest in the region relative to GDP. Authorities have been working to bring more individuals and businesses into the formal tax net as part of ongoing economic reforms.

The TIN requirement was intended to apply across eight categories of transactions

The IRD has signalled a delay in enforcing compulsory submission

The move provides additional preparation time for affected parties

Tax compliance advocates have noted that while delays may cause short-term setbacks to revenue collection goals, ensuring that businesses and individuals are adequately prepared could lead to smoother and more effective implementation when the rules do come into force.

Background

Sri Lanka has been undertaking significant reforms to its tax administration system in recent years, partly driven by conditions attached to its International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme. Strengthening revenue collection and improving tax compliance are among the key benchmarks the country must meet as part of its economic recovery roadmap.

The Inland Revenue Department is expected to issue further guidance outlining the revised timeline and any updated requirements for the affected transaction categories. Taxpayers and businesses are advised to monitor official communications from the IRD for the latest developments.

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