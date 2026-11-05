Security Forces Uncover Weapons Cache and Wildlife Remains in Kalawewa North Operation

A special security operation carried out in the Kalawewa North area has led to the seizure of several weapons, explosives, and the remains of wild animals, authorities have confirmed.

Raid Uncovers Multiple Illegal Items

The raid, conducted under the operation codenamed Hasthi Sena, resulted in the discovery of a significant haul of illegal items, raising serious concerns about criminal activity in the region. Among the items recovered were multiple weapons and explosive materials, alongside remains belonging to wild animals — pointing to possible connections between armed criminal networks and illegal wildlife poaching.

Wildlife Crime Link Raises Alarm

The simultaneous discovery of both weapons and animal remains has drawn attention to the growing threat of organised poaching in Sri Lanka's wildlife-rich interior regions. Kalawewa North, situated in the North Central Province, falls within proximity to protected natural habitats, making the find particularly alarming for conservation authorities and law enforcement alike.

The presence of explosives alongside animal carcasses suggests that perpetrators may be employing dangerous methods to hunt wildlife, a practice that poses grave risks not only to endangered species but also to surrounding communities.

Authorities Continue Investigations

Investigations into the seizure are currently ongoing, with authorities working to identify and apprehend those responsible. The operation reflects a broader effort by Sri Lankan security forces to crack down on illegal arms trafficking and wildlife crime across the island.

Further details regarding the number of suspects detained and the specific species of animals involved are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.