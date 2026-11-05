Sri Lankan Embassy Security Officer Killed in Knife Attack in Amman, Jordan

A security officer stationed near the Sri Lankan Embassy in Amman, Jordan, has been killed following a violent knife attack, in an incident that has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's diplomatic community abroad.

The attack occurred in the Jordanian capital, where the victim was on duty in the vicinity of the Sri Lankan Embassy premises. The security officer succumbed to injuries sustained during the assault, marking a tragic loss for Sri Lanka's overseas mission staff.

Details of the Incident

Authorities in Jordan launched an immediate investigation following the fatal stabbing. The nature of the attack has raised serious concerns about the safety and security arrangements protecting Sri Lankan diplomatic missions and their personnel stationed in foreign countries.

Details surrounding the identity of the attacker and the precise motive behind the assault remain under active investigation by Jordanian authorities. No further information regarding any arrests or suspects has been officially confirmed at this stage.

Concern for Diplomatic Staff Safety

The incident has drawn attention to the security conditions faced by Sri Lankan embassy workers and locally engaged staff posted at missions across the Middle East and beyond. Diplomatic security remains a critical concern for the Sri Lankan government as it maintains a significant network of embassies and consulates worldwide.

Sri Lanka has a substantial number of migrant workers and citizens residing in Jordan and neighbouring countries in the region, making the Amman embassy an important diplomatic post for the island nation.

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to issue a formal statement regarding the incident and the measures being taken to ensure the safety of remaining embassy personnel in Jordan.

Related Video