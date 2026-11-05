Cristiano Ronaldo Brings Curtain Down on Legendary International Career

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international duty with Portugal, bringing an extraordinary chapter of the sport's history to a close.

A Record-Breaking Career Like No Other

The 41-year-old forward, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the game, departs the international stage having rewritten the record books entirely. Ronaldo scored an astonishing 146 goals and earned 234 caps for Portugal — both figures representing all-time world records that may stand for generations to come.

His international journey began back in 2003, spanning more than two decades of service to his nation and encompassing some of the most memorable moments in Portuguese football history.

A Difficult Final Chapter

The retirement comes in the wake of a reported falling-out with the Portugal camp. Ronaldo walked out of the national squad last month after learning he would not be guaranteed a starting role, a development that appeared to signal the end of his time in the famous red and green jersey.

Legacy Cemented in History

Few athletes in any sport have left behind a legacy as commanding as Ronaldo's. His international achievements include:

146 international goals — the highest tally ever recorded in men's football

234 caps for Portugal — a world record for appearances

A debut in 2003 that launched over two decades of international excellence

Ronaldo's retirement marks the end of an era not just for Portugal, but for world football as a whole.

For Sri Lankan football fans who have followed his career with great admiration, the news draws an emotional close to a story that transcended borders, cultures, and generations. Cristiano Ronaldo leaves international football not with defeat, but with a record of achievement that the sport may never see surpassed.

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