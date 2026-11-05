Former Civil Defence Officer Remanded Over Missing Tusk from Dead Elephant

A former officer of the Civil Defence Force has been remanded in custody following his arrest in connection with the alleged removal of a tusk from a deceased elephant, authorities confirmed.

Suspect Linked to Tusk Disappearance

The suspect, a former Civil Defence Force officer, was taken into custody after investigators identified him as a person of interest in the suspected illegal removal of a tusk from an elephant carcass. The case has drawn significant attention given the gravity of wildlife crime in Sri Lanka and the involvement of a former state security personnel member.

Wildlife officials and law enforcement launched an investigation after it was discovered that one tusk was missing from the body of a dead tusker. The circumstances surrounding how the animal died, and when the tusk was removed, are currently under active investigation.

Wildlife Crime Concerns

Sri Lanka has long grappled with the illegal trade of elephant ivory, which remains a serious offence under the country's fauna and flora protection laws. The possession, trade, or removal of ivory from a deceased elephant without authorisation carries severe legal penalties.

Authorities have emphasised that such offences will be prosecuted with the full force of the law, regardless of the suspect's former affiliation with state institutions.

Remanded Pending Further Inquiry

Following his arrest, the former officer was produced before a magistrate and subsequently remanded in custody pending further investigations. Authorities indicated that the probe is ongoing and that additional details are expected to emerge as the case progresses.

Wildlife conservationists have welcomed the arrest, calling on law enforcement to pursue all leads thoroughly to uncover any broader network that may have been involved in the alleged crime.