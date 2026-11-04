UN Raises 11 Serious Concerns Over Sri Lanka's Proposed Crime Legislation

The United Nations has formally flagged eleven significant concerns regarding Sri Lanka's new crime bill, warning that several provisions could potentially undermine fundamental rights and civil liberties if the legislation is passed in its current form.

A Wide-Ranging Set of Objections

The UN's concerns span a broad spectrum of issues, touching on everything from the monitoring of private telephone records to the conditions and duration of police detention. Human rights experts at the international body have urged Sri Lankan authorities to carefully review the bill before it advances further through the legislative process.

Among the most prominent issues raised is the potential for the bill to grant law enforcement agencies sweeping powers to access citizens' personal communications data, including phone records, without adequate judicial oversight. Critics argue that such provisions could open the door to surveillance abuse and erode the right to privacy.

Detention Powers Under Scrutiny

The UN also expressed serious reservations about clauses that would expand police powers to detain individuals for extended periods. Rights advocates have long warned that broad detention authority, particularly without sufficient checks and balances, creates conditions ripe for misuse and can disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.

The international body stressed that any legislation designed to address crime must remain consistent with Sri Lanka's obligations under international human rights law, including treaties the country has ratified.

Calls for Legislative Review

The eleven concerns collectively point to a need for substantial revision of the bill before it becomes law. The UN has called on Sri Lankan lawmakers to engage in transparent, inclusive consultations with civil society, legal experts, and affected communities as part of a thorough review process.

Access to private phone records without sufficient judicial oversight

Extended police detention powers

Potential conflict with international human rights obligations

Lack of adequate safeguards against abuse of authority

Risk of disproportionate impact on marginalised communities

The UN has urged Sri Lanka to ensure that any anti-crime measures introduced through new legislation fully comply with established international human rights standards.

What Comes Next

Sri Lankan authorities have yet to issue a detailed public response to the UN's concerns. With the bill still under consideration, rights groups both locally and internationally are closely watching how the government chooses to proceed. Many legal observers believe this moment presents an important opportunity for Sri Lanka to demonstrate its commitment to upholding democratic principles while also addressing legitimate public safety concerns.

The debate over the crime bill is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as parliamentary scrutiny continues and public pressure from civil society organisations mounts.

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