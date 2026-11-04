Over 11,000 Children Arrested in Sri Lanka Since Late October, Police Reveal

More than 11,000 children have been taken into custody by Sri Lankan police since late October, according to figures released by the Police Media Division, raising serious concerns about juvenile crime and child welfare across the island.

Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler, confirmed that a total of 11,131 minors had been arrested since October 30, 2025. Among those detained were 233 girls, highlighting that the issue extends across both genders.

Alarming Scale of Juvenile Detentions

The sheer volume of arrests involving children within such a short timeframe has prompted fresh scrutiny of the factors driving juvenile involvement in criminal activity in Sri Lanka. Child rights advocates and social welfare organisations are expected to call for urgent government intervention in response to the figures.

The data underscores a pressing need for a closer examination of the socioeconomic and environmental conditions that may be pushing minors into situations that bring them into conflict with the law.

Calls for Systemic Response

While police have not yet provided a detailed breakdown of the offences involved, the figures are likely to reignite debate around access to education, poverty, substance abuse among youth, and the adequacy of existing rehabilitation programmes for juvenile offenders in Sri Lanka.

Child protection experts have long argued that arrest and detention should be considered a last resort when dealing with minors, with rehabilitation and community-based interventions prioritised wherever possible under both Sri Lankan law and international child rights conventions to which Sri Lanka is a signatory.

Further details on the nature of offences and the regions most affected are expected to be released by police authorities in the coming days.