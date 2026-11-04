Sri Lanka's Government Websites on High Alert After Critical PHP Security Vulnerabilities Exposed Globally

A serious global cybersecurity warning has put Sri Lanka's digital infrastructure under the spotlight, with government institutions directed to urgently audit their websites and applications following the discovery of two critical vulnerabilities in PHP — one of the world's most widely used programming languages.

What Is the Threat?

PHP powers a vast portion of the internet, underpinning countless websites, web applications, and digital services around the world. The two newly identified security flaws have raised alarm among cybersecurity experts globally, as they could potentially allow malicious actors to gain unauthorised access to systems, compromise sensitive data, or disrupt online services entirely.

The vulnerabilities are considered critical in severity, meaning they carry a high risk of exploitation if left unpatched — particularly on systems running outdated or unpatched versions of PHP.

Sri Lanka Responds

In response to the global alert, Sri Lankan authorities have instructed government ministries, departments, and affiliated institutions to conduct immediate checks on their web-facing systems to determine whether they are running vulnerable versions of PHP. The directive underscores growing concern about the country's exposure to cyberattacks at a time when public institutions are increasingly reliant on digital platforms to deliver essential services to citizens.

The urgency of the matter reflects a broader recognition that Sri Lanka's digital transformation, while progressing steadily, must be matched by equally robust cybersecurity practices across all levels of government.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Many government portals, e-services platforms, and institutional websites in Sri Lanka are built on PHP-based frameworks and content management systems such as WordPress, Joomla, and Laravel — all of which could be affected if the underlying PHP version remains unpatched.

Cybersecurity professionals have warned that state institutions are frequently targeted by threat actors, and unpatched vulnerabilities in widely used technologies like PHP present an open door for exploitation.

Government websites and e-service portals should be immediately checked for vulnerable PHP versions.

System administrators are urged to apply the latest security patches without delay.

Institutions should monitor their systems for any signs of unusual or unauthorised activity.

Third-party vendors and IT contractors working with government entities should also ensure compliance.

A Call for Stronger Cyber Hygiene

Cybersecurity experts are using this incident as a timely reminder for both public and private sector organisations in Sri Lanka to prioritise regular software updates, vulnerability assessments, and patch management as core components of their IT governance strategies.

Keeping software up to date is one of the most basic yet most effective defences against cyberattacks. No institution, public or private, can afford to be complacent in today's threat landscape.

As Sri Lanka continues to expand its digital government initiatives, incidents such as this highlight the critical importance of building a resilient and secure digital foundation — one that keeps pace with both the opportunities and the risks that come with an increasingly connected world.