Sajith Challenges Government's Tusker Count, Claims Over 30 Elephants at Risk

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has contradicted the government's official position on the number of tuskers at risk in Sri Lanka, asserting that the figure is significantly higher than what the Environment Minister has stated.

Premadasa claimed that more than 30 tuskers are currently facing threats across the island, directly disputing the minister's reported figure of 17. The opposition leader's remarks have reignited debate over how the government is monitoring and protecting Sri Lanka's endangered tusker population.

A Dispute Over Numbers

The disagreement highlights growing concerns among conservationists and opposition politicians over the accuracy of official wildlife data. Tuskers — male elephants bearing prominent ivory tusks — are considered a rare and culturally treasured species in Sri Lanka, with their numbers having declined sharply over decades due to habitat loss, human-elephant conflict, and poaching.

Premadasa's challenge to the government's statistics raises questions about the reliability of current wildlife surveys and whether authorities have a comprehensive picture of the threats facing these animals.

Conservation Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka is home to the Asian elephant, a protected species under national law, yet human-elephant conflict continues to claim both animal and human lives annually. The status of tuskers in particular draws significant public and cultural attention, as they hold a revered place in Sri Lankan tradition and religious ceremony.

The opposition leader's statement is expected to increase pressure on the Environment Ministry to provide transparent and independently verified data on the current state of the country's tusker population.

Wildlife conservation groups have long called for more rigorous tracking mechanisms and stronger enforcement of protections for Sri Lanka's most iconic elephants.