Gotabaya Rajapaksa Petitions Colombo Court to Lift Overseas Travel Restriction

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made a personal appearance before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on Monday, filing a petition to have an overseas travel ban imposed against him lifted.

Former Leader Seeks Freedom to Travel Abroad

The appearance marks a significant legal moment for the former head of state, who has faced a range of judicial proceedings since his dramatic exit from power during the height of Sri Lanka's unprecedented economic crisis in 2022.

Rajapaksa presented himself at the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on 4 July, formally requesting that the court remove the travel restriction that has prevented him from leaving the country. The ban has kept the former president confined to Sri Lanka following his return after a period of self-imposed exile abroad.

Background to the Travel Restriction

The overseas travel ban was among a series of legal measures taken in connection with ongoing investigations involving the former president. Rajapaksa, who fled Sri Lanka in July 2022 amid mass protests over the country's worst economic collapse in modern history, eventually returned to the island nation after spending time in several countries including Singapore and Thailand.

Since his return, he has been subject to legal constraints, including the prohibition on international travel that he is now formally challenging through the courts.

Legal Proceedings Continue

His appearance in court underscores the continuing legal scrutiny facing the former president, even as Sri Lanka navigates its gradual economic recovery under the current administration. The court is expected to consider the petition and determine whether sufficient grounds exist to maintain or dissolve the existing travel restrictions.

Further details regarding the court's decision and the next steps in the legal process are anticipated to emerge in the coming days as proceedings continue.

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