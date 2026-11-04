Over 200 Sri Lanka Police Officers Arrested, Nearly 1,500 Suspended Amid Crackdown on Internal Misconduct

A sweeping internal disciplinary crackdown within the Sri Lanka Police Force has resulted in the arrest of 208 officers on charges spanning a range of offences, including drug-related crimes, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

Scale of the Action

The arrests represent a significant move by police authorities to address misconduct within the ranks. Beyond those taken into custody, nearly 1,500 officers have been suspended as part of the broader effort to restore integrity and public trust in the institution.

The offences for which officers have been held include drug-related violations, raising serious concerns about the extent to which criminal activity may have infiltrated the country's law enforcement apparatus.

A Signal of Accountability

The scale of the action sends a strong message that no member of the force is above the law. Sri Lanka's police leadership appears determined to hold officers accountable regardless of rank or service record, as the country continues to grapple with persistent challenges around narcotics and organised crime.

The arrests and suspensions reflect an unprecedented level of internal scrutiny within the Sri Lanka Police Force, underscoring the institution's stated commitment to rooting out corrupt elements from within.

Public Reaction

The revelations have drawn considerable public attention, with many Sri Lankans expressing both concern over the depth of the problem and cautious optimism that authorities are taking meaningful steps toward reform. Civil society groups have long called for greater accountability mechanisms within the police service.

Further details regarding the specific charges against individual officers and the timeline of the ongoing investigations are expected to be released by the Police Media Division in due course.