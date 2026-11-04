Namal Rajapaksa Challenges Government's Track Record Ahead of President's Third Budget

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has launched a sharp critique against the current government, accusing it of falling short on the promises it made to the Sri Lankan people ahead of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's third budget presentation.

Broken Promises, Says Opposition MP

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a prominent figure within the SLPP, has questioned whether the government has delivered on its electoral commitments since coming to power. The MP's remarks come at a politically significant moment, as the administration prepares to table its third budget under President Dissanayake.

The opposition legislator contended that the government has yet to demonstrate a credible record of achievement that justifies the trust placed in it by the electorate, raising doubts about the administration's ability to translate its pre-election rhetoric into meaningful policy outcomes.

Budget Presentation Under Scrutiny

The upcoming budget is being closely watched by both the opposition and the general public, with many Sri Lankans hoping for tangible relief following a prolonged period of economic hardship. Namal's comments are expected to intensify parliamentary debate surrounding the government's fiscal priorities and overall governance performance.

As the SLPP continues to position itself as a credible opposition force, Namal's intervention signals that the party intends to hold the government to account on the floor of Parliament during budget deliberations.

Sri Lankan voters and political observers alike will be watching closely to see how the government responds to these challenges as the budget session unfolds.