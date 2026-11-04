Half of Sri Lanka's Young People Wish to Leave the Country Despite Feeling a Deep Sense of Belonging, Survey Finds

A striking new survey has revealed that approximately half of Sri Lanka's youth population harbours a desire to migrate abroad, even as a significant majority of them express a strong emotional attachment to their homeland — a paradox that reflects the deep frustrations facing the country's younger generation.

Belonging Without Hope

The findings paint a compelling yet troubling picture of young Sri Lankans who feel deeply connected to their culture, communities, and country, but nonetheless feel compelled to seek opportunities elsewhere. Experts suggest this contradiction is not surprising given the economic hardships the island nation has endured in recent years, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating 2022 financial crisis.

Despite feeling proud of their roots and identifying strongly with Sri Lankan identity, many young people appear to have concluded that the country is unable to offer them the professional prospects, financial stability, or quality of life they aspire to.

A Generation at a Crossroads

The survey underscores a growing concern among policymakers and civil society groups — that Sri Lanka risks losing a critical segment of its most educated and energetic citizens to brain drain. When half of the youth population is contemplating emigration, the long-term implications for the country's workforce, innovation capacity, and economic recovery become deeply worrying.

Approximately 50 percent of Sri Lankan youth surveyed expressed a desire to migrate to another country.

Despite this, a large proportion of respondents reported feeling a strong sense of belonging to Sri Lanka.

The findings highlight a gap between emotional attachment and economic confidence among young people.

Economic Frustration Driving the Push

Sri Lanka's prolonged economic difficulties, including soaring inflation, unemployment, and reduced public services experienced during the crisis period, appear to have left a lasting impression on the younger demographic. Many youth cite the lack of stable employment opportunities, low wages relative to the cost of living, and limited upward mobility as primary reasons for considering emigration.

The desire to migrate does not necessarily reflect a rejection of Sri Lanka, but rather a response to the absence of adequate opportunities within the country.

A Call for Urgent Action

The survey results serve as a timely warning to the government and relevant authorities that retaining young talent must become a national priority. Creating meaningful employment, improving access to quality education, and fostering an environment conducive to entrepreneurship are widely regarded as essential steps to reversing the emigration trend.

Civil society organisations have called on policymakers to listen carefully to the aspirations of young Sri Lankans and to design economic recovery strategies that place youth at the centre. Without concrete action, the emotional bond that young people feel towards Sri Lanka may not be enough to keep them from leaving its shores.