Sri Lanka Shines Globally: Kandy Crowned World's Calmest City Getaway While Colombo Surpasses Phuket and Bali

Sri Lanka has scored a remarkable double triumph on the global tourism stage, with the hill capital Kandy being named the world's calmest city getaway and the commercial capital Colombo outranking celebrated Asian destinations Phuket and Bali in a new international study.

Kandy Tops the World for Tranquillity

The ancient city of Kandy, nestled among the misty mountains of Sri Lanka's Central Province, has claimed the top spot in a global ranking of the most peaceful and calming urban getaways. The recognition shines a well-deserved spotlight on a city long beloved by locals and travellers alike for its serene lake, lush surroundings, rich cultural heritage, and the sacred Temple of the Tooth Relic.

For Sri Lankans, the distinction will come as little surprise. Kandy has for centuries served as a spiritual and cultural heartland, drawing visitors seeking respite from the bustle of modern life. Its cool climate, verdant landscapes, and unhurried pace of life appear to have resonated strongly with international assessors.

Colombo Outpaces Regional Rivals

Adding further cause for national pride, Colombo has also performed impressively in the rankings, surpassing world-famous leisure destinations including Thailand's Phuket and Indonesia's Bali. The finding positions Colombo as an increasingly competitive destination within the Asian travel market.

Sri Lanka's capital has undergone significant transformation in recent years, with improved hospitality infrastructure, a growing dining and cultural scene, and rising international connectivity contributing to its enhanced global profile.

A Timely Boost for Sri Lankan Tourism

The recognition arrives at a critical moment for Sri Lanka's tourism industry, which has been working steadily to rebuild and rebrand following a series of challenging years. Industry stakeholders are likely to welcome both rankings as powerful endorsements that could attract a new wave of international visitors.

Kandy ranked number one globally among calm city getaways

Colombo placed ahead of Phuket and Bali in comparative rankings

Both cities highlighted for their distinct appeal to modern travellers

Sri Lanka's emergence in global destination rankings reflects the island's unique ability to offer travellers both cultural depth and natural serenity — qualities increasingly sought after in today's travel landscape.

Tourism authorities and the wider travel industry will be hoping that these prestigious rankings translate into tangible growth in visitor numbers, further strengthening Sri Lanka's position as one of Asia's most compelling destinations.