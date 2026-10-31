Senior Lawyer and NPP Executive Council Member Lal Wijenayake Dies

Veteran left-wing political figure and senior attorney-at-law Lal Wijenayake, who served as a member of the National People's Power (NPP) National Operations Committee, has passed away, leaving behind a significant legacy in both Sri Lanka's legal profession and progressive political circles.

A Life Dedicated to Law and Left-Wing Politics

Wijenayake was widely respected across Sri Lanka as a committed advocate and a principled voice within the country's left-wing political movement. Over the course of his career, he earned recognition not only for his legal expertise but also for his steadfast dedication to progressive political causes that shaped much of his public life.

His involvement with the National People's Power movement placed him among the senior figures guiding the party's organisational direction, and his contributions to the NPP's National Operations Committee were considered invaluable by his colleagues and fellow activists.

Tributes from Political Circles

News of his passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from within the NPP and the broader Sri Lankan political community. Fellow members and supporters remembered him as a tireless worker for the causes he believed in, and a mentor to many younger lawyers and political activists who looked to him for guidance.

Wijenayake's death marks the loss of a seasoned voice in Sri Lankan public life — one who bridged the worlds of law and progressive politics with conviction and integrity throughout his distinguished career.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements are yet to be officially announced by his family.