Sri Lanka's IT and BPO Sector Faces Sharp 15.5% Drop in Export Earnings

Sri Lanka's technology and business process outsourcing sector has recorded a significant decline in export revenue, with earnings from computer and IT/BPO services falling by 15.5% during the first nine months of 2026, according to official data.

A Concerning Trend for a Key Export Sector

The drop marks a troubling development for one of Sri Lanka's most promising foreign exchange earners. The IT and BPO industry had long been regarded as a cornerstone of the country's economic recovery strategy, particularly in the wake of the severe financial crisis that gripped the island nation in recent years.

A 15.5% contraction over a nine-month period signals mounting pressure on an industry that policymakers had hoped would serve as a reliable driver of export growth and employment for the country's skilled workforce.

What This Means for Sri Lanka's Economy

Export earnings from services such as software development, IT consulting, and business process outsourcing contribute significantly to Sri Lanka's foreign currency reserves. Any sustained decline in these revenues could place additional strain on the country's balance of payments position as it continues its economic stabilisation efforts.

IT and BPO services have been a priority sector under Sri Lanka's export development agenda.

The sector employs thousands of skilled professionals across Colombo and other urban centres.

Foreign currency earnings from digital services play a key role in supporting the rupee's stability.

Industry Challenges Mount

While the specific causes behind the decline have not been fully detailed, analysts have pointed to a combination of global factors — including reduced outsourcing demand from key markets such as the United States and Europe — alongside domestic challenges including talent retention and infrastructure gaps.

The performance of the IT and BPO sector in the coming months will be closely watched by both government officials and private sector stakeholders as Sri Lanka seeks to rebuild its export base on a sustainable footing.

Industry bodies and government authorities are expected to respond to the figures with renewed policy discussions aimed at reversing the downward trend and restoring confidence among international clients and investors in Sri Lanka's digital services capabilities.