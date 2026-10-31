Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya to Head Sri Lanka's Delegation at Commonwealth Summit in Antigua & Barbuda

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya is set to lead Sri Lanka's official delegation to the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda.

The summit represents a significant diplomatic engagement for Sri Lanka, bringing together leaders from across the Commonwealth of Nations to discuss shared priorities, global challenges, and opportunities for multilateral cooperation.

As head of the Sri Lankan delegation, Prime Minister Amarasuriya will represent the island nation on the international stage, participating in high-level discussions alongside fellow heads of government and senior officials from member states spanning Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Caribbean, and beyond.

A Key Multilateral Platform

CHOGM is held every two years and serves as the Commonwealth's premier forum for political dialogue. The gathering in Antigua and Barbuda is expected to address pressing global issues including climate change, economic resilience, and democratic governance — topics of particular relevance to small island developing states and nations like Sri Lanka that continue to navigate complex post-pandemic recovery challenges.

Sri Lanka's participation underscores the country's commitment to active engagement within the Commonwealth framework and its broader foreign policy objectives of strengthening multilateral partnerships.

Further details regarding the composition of the full Sri Lankan delegation and the specific agenda items the Prime Minister's office intends to prioritise at the summit are expected to be announced ahead of her departure.

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